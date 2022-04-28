5 Points Diner & Bar coming to East Nashville this May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A once-popular property in East Nashville is set to see a resurgence, as the 5 Points Diner & Bar is coming to the Five Points neighborhood in May.

WOW Hospitality Group announced the launch of the restaurant Wednesday. It will open at 1016 Woodland Street, where Cajun-Creole restaurant Tenn Sixteen once operated, before closing its doors in 2019.

5 Points Diner & Bar will include a loft, serving as an encompassing bar, in a part of the restaurant WOW Hospitality calls a VIP area.

The diner's menu is promised to include the likes of burgers, chicken, meatloaf, shrimp, grits, salads, steak and pasta dishes.

A brunch menu will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with Friday brunch being billed as "Frunch". Classic brunch items will join original items, along with drinks, like a hot chicken bloody mary and bottomless mimosas. Brunch will served until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

5 Points Diner & Bar also seeks to support local breweries by dedicating 12 of its 14 beer taps to locals.

As the restaurant and bar's official opening draws near, more information and pre-opening dates are promised to be on the 5 Points Diner & Bar website.