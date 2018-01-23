BENTON, Ky. - One person was killed and multiple others have been wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky high school, Governor Matt Bevin confirmed.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton. Governor Bevin confirmed at least one fatality in the shooting.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

The shooter has been apprehended.

Four patients were send by medical helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to LifeFlight spokesperson Jerry Jones. Their ages and exact conditions were unknown.

Marshall County is located about 90 miles northwest of Clarksville, and about 120 miles from Nashville.

Bevin released a statement asking the community to come together in support for each other.

This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable tat this woul dhappen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.

Watch live coverage from CBS News here.