NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia recently graduated 228 law enforcement officers. Five of these were from Tennessee.

The FBI National Academy is a 10-week professional course for U.S. and international law enforcement managers who have been nominated by their agency heads after demonstrating leadership qualities. It is meant to improve the administration of justice in police departments and other law agencies, as well as to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.

The program provides coursework in behavioral science, forensic science, intelligence theory, law, law enforcement communication, management science and terrorism and terrorist mindsets.

The Tennessee officers in this 282nd graduating class were Lieutenant Joshua Creel of the East Ridge Police Department, Inspector Mike Fisher of the Germantown Police Department, Lieutenant William Futrell of Tennessee Highway Patrol, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Charles Kimbril of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Caleb Utterback of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The class included officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia, 26 countries, 4 military organizations and 9 federal civilian organizations.

A total of 53,438 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy training since it began in 1935. It is held in the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.