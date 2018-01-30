5 Ways To Lower Your Electric Bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Many in Middle Tennessee have seen their energy bills double this winter. An Nashville Electric Service spokeswoman said frigid temperatures are to blame for the sticker shock.

"Last winter was extremely mild but this winter has been much colder," said NES spokeswoman Laurie Powell. "There have been 13 days this winter where the high temperature of the day did not get above 35 degrees. When that happens, you're heating unit is having to work a lot harder."

NES recommends taking simple steps to reduce your energy use:

Seal air leaks Replace air filters regularly Open curtains on sunny days Set thermostat at 68 degrees or lower: For each degree you drop that setting, you could save between 1 and 3% on your energy bill. Do not shut heat off: Shutting your heat off will only force your system to work harder when temperatures drop again.

NES also offers several programs to help people reduce their energy use and budget for your bill.

Customers can fill out an online audit that'll tell you how use less energy which includes a free kit that NES will mail to you.

Additionally, customers can sign up for balanced billing, which makes it easier to budget.

"It would look at the past 12 months of their usage history and take an average," Powell said. "If we have an unseasonable warm or cold season that can effect what their bill will be on that twelfth month, but it usually averages out."