5-year-old drowns at Percy Priest Lake, visitors emphasize water safety practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family outing at Percy Priest Lake ended in tragedy when a 5-year-old boy drowned at the Hamilton Creek Recreation Area.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening when Tobias Henock was pulled from the water unresponsive. Despite immediate CPR efforts by family members and responding police officers, the child died after being transported to a hospital.

As the community processes this heartbreaking loss, water safety has become a critical conversation among lake visitors.

Lauren Wanamaker, a visitor to Hamilton Creek Recreation Area, says safety is always on her mind when enjoying the lake.

"You definitely have to look out for each other and use your best judgment, keep a clear mind," Wanamaker said.

She acknowledges the inherent risks of water activities.

"Like anything you do, you have to respect nature for what it is, and you are taking a risk coming out here," Wanamaker said.

Nearby, Jennylee Blair thinks about safety with her daughter and son in mind, knowing drownings can happen anywhere near or in water.

"I am always going to make sure they know what to do, my eyes are on them, they have a life jacket on, they are safe," Blair said.

Metro Parks requires people to have life jackets, but when I emailed Metro police, they told me officers didn't see a life jacket near the 5-year-old who drowned.

District Council member Russ Bradford pointed out a newer sign telling people not to swim, though regular visitors noted it was recently installed.

"When did you see those?" I asked Blair.

"Just today," she responded.

"But you've been coming here for years?"

"Yeah, and it was never up."

This tragedy is not isolated. Last month, 12-year-old William Tamba drowned in the Red River at Billy Dunlop Park.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 21 children died by drowning in 2022. Of those victims, 57% were just 1 to 4 years old, and more than half of drowning deaths happened during summer months from June to August. While 57% occurred in pools or hot tubs, the health department found that every drowning death was likely preventable.

As summer approaches and more families visit lakes and pools, these statistics underscore the importance of vigilance around water.

Have you noticed changes in water safety measures at local recreation areas? I want to hear your perspective on what more could be done to prevent drowning incidents. Share your thoughts, experiences or questions by emailing kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.