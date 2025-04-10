5-year-old reported missing from Memphis has been found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5-year-old who was reported missing from Memphis on Thursday has been found dead according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
5-year-old Kayden Nolen had been last seen in the 2700 block of Meadowlake Dr on Wednesday.
He was reported deceased on Thursday.
It is with heavy hearts that we update this Endangered Child Alert with news that 5-year-old Kayden Nolen has been located deceased.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 10, 2025
We are keeping his family, friends and those who knew him in our hearts, and offer our most sincere condolences in their loss. pic.twitter.com/y1iWBpGOUJ
