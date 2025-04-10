Watch Now
5-year-old reported missing from Memphis has been found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5-year-old who was reported missing from Memphis on Thursday has been found dead according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

5-year-old Kayden Nolen had been last seen in the 2700 block of Meadowlake Dr on Wednesday.

He was reported deceased on Thursday.

