5 years after cancer diagnosis, community celebrates Pastor Enoch Fuzz's 70th birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a celebration of life for a man who continues to defy the odds and insists on continuing to do good in Nashville.

Friends and family honored Pastor Enoch Fuzz on his 70th birthday, five years after he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Pastor Fuzz is doing well, loves a good party and has no plans to slow down.

For many, it's hard to put into words exactly what Pastor Enoch Fuzz means to the Nashville community.

For decades, he's been a champion for countless social and charitable causes.

He's always helping others, but on his special day, his community showed up to offer their gratitude.

"All I know is that I woke up this morning feeling great," said Pastor Fuzz.

He is now 70 years young.

His many friends gathered Sunday at the Gaylord Spring Golf Clubhouse to wish him a happy birthday and to honor him for 44 years as pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell also offered kind words to the pastor.

"I'm here to say happy birthday. I'm here to say congratulations, but most importantly, thank you," Mayor O'Connell said.

From Mayor O'Connell, to District Attorney Glenn Funk, to former Congressman Bob Clement, and dozens of friends and family members, they all came out to celebrate a man who continues to do good works even as he continues to battle stage four lung cancer.

"Being able to overcome what I've overcome. So I'm dedicated to helping more people now," said Pastor Fuzz.

That includes continuing his work with the Food Pharmacy at Nashville General Hospital.

Pastor Fuzz also spearheaded our Nourish the Heart campaign to raise money for a program that has now provided more than a million healthy meals to low-income patients.

It is just one of so many of his community projects showcasing how he helps others while never passing judgment.

"He brings people together, never looks down on anyone, even if they might be a little guilty," said Pastor Fuzz's longtime friend, criminal court clerk Howard Gentry.

"So many people talk the game. He actually does the game. His heart is with the community. That's all he thinks about is the community," church deacon Maurice Fitzgerald added.

That he does.

This reporter has seen it first hand having known Pastor Fuzz for years, and I hope he soldiers on for years to come.

For all he does, the community thanks him.

