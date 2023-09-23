Cheekwood Harvest: 50,000 pumpkins, a Cheekwood pumumpkin and a community scarecrow trail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ever heard of a pumumpkin?

Unique to Cheekwood Harvest at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, the pumumkin is a giant pumpkin display made out of chrysanthemum flowers.

Just starting to bloom, the pumumkin is slowly turning yellow and orange with spots still green, but Cheekwood Harvest happens every Saturday and Sunday until the end of October, so there's plenty of time for them to reach their full fall colors.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is hosting its annual Cheekwood Harvest for the fall, and although the weather isn't quite chill enough to see the leaves change color yet, the pumpkins and scarecrows are on full display.

The Estate has been preparing for months to make Cheekwood ready for their fall harvest event.

About 50,000 pumpkins come to the gardens, mostly from local farms, to make it happen.

The live music lasts all day in the Cheekwood Beer Garden, with food trucks and shady picnic tables to wind down underneath in the heat.

Cheekwood involves the community in their annual harvest event with the scarecrow community walk.

This year's theme is "personify a bug," and local businesses, schools, artists and families are allowed to contribute.

There are butterflies, software bugs, moths and more on the trail.

After traversing through the community scarecrow trail, you can walk over to pumpkin village, a great spot for a group photo.

The houses in this little town are built out of pumpkins, big and small, and after you walk through them all you can pick out your own pumpkin to take home and carve or set out on the table as decoration.

If you want to check out Cheekwood Harvest this year, tickets are online. There are also classes that happen behind the scenes if you want to do something hands-on while you are there.