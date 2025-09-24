50+ dogs rescued from Henderson County home

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 50 dogs were rescued from a Lexington home that was housing an illegal breeding operation.

A national nonprofit animal protection organization, Animal Rescue Corps, received a tip from the Lexington Police Department that resulted in the rescue effort they coined "Operation Breathless" due to excessively high ammonia levels inside the home.

“In addition to the presence of ammonia, we found inches of feces covering some of the floors and some dogs hiding in kitchen cabinets,” Woodward said. “During our initial examinations, we’ve already documented cases of eye and skin infections, parasites, blindness, corneal ulcers, pregnancy, fur loss, overgrown nails, dental disease, and mastitis. Many of these health risks are often directly caused by the toxic environment and neglect," said Animal Rescue Corps' Executive Director Tim Woodward.

