51 employers looking to hire on the spot at hospitality job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hotels, restaurants, venues and attractions are starting to fill up with visitors, meaning hospitality industry employers are looking to fill jobs.
Job seekers are invited to attend a hospitality industry job fair on Tuesday, April 12, at the Music City Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Some employers will be hiring on the spot, and many are offering signing bonuses.
There are 51 employers registered to participate, including:
- 1 Hotel Nashville
- Brooklyn Bowl
- Chartwell Hospitality
- Chick-fil-A, Church Street
- Conrad Nashville
- Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
- Crew One Productions
- Delaware North Companies
- Dream Hotel
- Elite Security and Staffing
- Embassy Suites Nashville Downtown
- Fairfield by Marriott Nashville Downtown Gulch
- Four Points by Sheraton
- Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville
- Gaylord Opryland
- Goo Goo Cluster
- Graduate Hotels
- Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites
- Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown Convention Center
- Hilton Nashville Downtown
- Holston House / HRI / Hyatt
- Hutton Hotel
- Hyatt Centric Nashville Hotel/Thompson Nashville
- JW Marriott Nashville
- LMG, Inc.
- Loews Vanderbilt Hotel
- M Street Entertainment Group
- Mint House
- Music City Center
- Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp
- Nashville Soccer Club
- Nashville Zoo
- Old Town Trolley Tours
- Omni
- Parking Management Company
- Parthenon Management Group
- Pinewood Social
- Renaissance Nashville Hotel
- Ryman Hospitality Properties
- Sheraton Grand Downtown & Holiday Inn & Suites Sobro
- Sonesta Nashville Airport
- Southall
- Tennessee Titans
- The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville
- The Westin Nashville
- Travel+Leisure
- W Nashville
- WeGo Public Transit
- White Door Events
- White Lodging Hospitality
- Wildhorse Saloon
NewsChannel 5 is partnering with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association for the event.
“The hospitality industry is Nashville’s second-largest employer and key to our region’s economic success, so keeping the labor force strong is important to everyone,” said Kevin Lavender, Executive vice president and head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank and chairman of the board of directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “In hospitality, there is something for everyone, from summer seasonal to full-time positions in your career path to individuals looking to restart or change careers.”
The job fair and parking are free and open to the public.
More information can be found at visitmusiccity.com/jobfair.