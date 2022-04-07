51 employers looking to hire on the spot at hospitality job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hotels, restaurants, venues and attractions are starting to fill up with visitors, meaning hospitality industry employers are looking to fill jobs.

Job seekers are invited to attend a hospitality industry job fair on Tuesday, April 12, at the Music City Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Some employers will be hiring on the spot, and many are offering signing bonuses.

There are 51 employers registered to participate, including:

1 Hotel Nashville

Brooklyn Bowl

Chartwell Hospitality

Chick-fil-A, Church Street

Conrad Nashville

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Crew One Productions

Delaware North Companies

Dream Hotel

Elite Security and Staffing

Embassy Suites Nashville Downtown

Fairfield by Marriott Nashville Downtown Gulch

Four Points by Sheraton

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville

Gaylord Opryland

Goo Goo Cluster

Graduate Hotels

Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites

Hilton Garden Inn Nashville Downtown Convention Center

Hilton Nashville Downtown

Holston House / HRI / Hyatt

Hutton Hotel

Hyatt Centric Nashville Hotel/Thompson Nashville

JW Marriott Nashville

LMG, Inc.

Loews Vanderbilt Hotel

M Street Entertainment Group

Mint House

Music City Center

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp

Nashville Soccer Club

Nashville Zoo

Old Town Trolley Tours

Omni

Parking Management Company

Parthenon Management Group

Pinewood Social

Renaissance Nashville Hotel

Ryman Hospitality Properties

Sheraton Grand Downtown & Holiday Inn & Suites Sobro

Sonesta Nashville Airport

Southall

Tennessee Titans

The Joseph, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville

The Westin Nashville

Travel+Leisure

W Nashville

WeGo Public Transit

White Door Events

White Lodging Hospitality

Wildhorse Saloon

NewsChannel 5 is partnering with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association for the event.

“The hospitality industry is Nashville’s second-largest employer and key to our region’s economic success, so keeping the labor force strong is important to everyone,” said Kevin Lavender, Executive vice president and head of commercial banking at Fifth Third Bank and chairman of the board of directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “In hospitality, there is something for everyone, from summer seasonal to full-time positions in your career path to individuals looking to restart or change careers.”

The job fair and parking are free and open to the public.

More information can be found at visitmusiccity.com/jobfair.