530 guns stolen from Nashville vehicles this year as police urge better security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is urging residents to lock their cars and remove keys after hundreds of guns have been stolen from vehicles in 2025.

So far this year, 530 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville, with 19 taken from cars just last week. The total number of guns stolen this year in Davidson County is 710, which means that 74% of the firearms stolen so far in 2025 have been taken from automobiles.

This represents a significant increase from the same time last year, when 445 guns had been stolen from vehicles.

The MNPD strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables—especially guns—and remove their keys.

A special initiative launched by MNPD in February 2024 to combat vehicle theft and related crimes has resulted in 1,336 arrests. The operation has also resulted in the recovery of 733 stolen vehicles and 332 firearms.

Police officials note that stolen vehicles and guns are routinely involved in additional criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.

