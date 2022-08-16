5K race in La Vergne this weekend prompts road closures. Here's where.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5K race in La Vergne this weekend will cause some roads to close for the event.

The Howl at the Moon 5K will take place Aug. 19 in part on Murfreesboro Road.

Road closures will start in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road beginning around 7:30 p.m.

The race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Westbound lanes will be diverted to one of the eastbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road. No traffic will be allowed to cross Murfreesboro Road from Floyd Mayfield Drive to Bicentennial Park during the race.

Roadblocks will be in place and street department staff, and La Vergne police officers will be out along the race path to assist with the traffic and closures.

Runners are encouraged to get to the starting point of the race early to avoid the closed roadways.