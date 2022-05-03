5K to fundraise for inclusive dance studio in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 5K supporting an all-inclusive dance studio will happen this weekend.

The race will happen at Edwin Warner Park from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and benefits Move Inclusive Dance.

"The proceeds from this event contribute immensely to the individuals with special needs we serve, and with your help, we can continue to put our mission into action," organizers said in a press release. "Your participation in this event will truly make a difference in the lives of our students and their families, and we are thrilled to offer you the opportunity to be an integral part of our mission."

To learn more, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/getmoven/.