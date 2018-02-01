6 Children, Pregnant Woman Die From Flu In Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The deaths of six children and one pregnant woman have been associated with seasonal flu in the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Reports stated three of the children and the pregnant woman died in Middle Tennessee. Three more pediatric deaths have occurred in East Tennessee.

Details on the deaths were not released by officials. In a statement they said:

"As a reminder, we cannot share any additional details on any of these patients or cases.

We are still urging people who have not yet had a flu vaccination this season to get one as soon as possible. Our county health department clinics are providing flu vaccines at no charge to patients until vaccine supplies are depleted. Flu vaccines are also widely available from a number of other health care providers."

For more information on the flu, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention online.