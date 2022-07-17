Watch Now
6 injured after deck collapses at an Antioch home

Posted at 3:00 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 16:00:22-04

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Antioch Saturday night.

Nashville Fire crews were dispatched to Pippin Drive just before 9:45 p.m. Callers to 911 said there were numerous people on a deck area and it collapsed.

NFD reported seeing a partially collapsed back deck when arriving to the scene. The crews searched the area for patients and structural integrity. They then used man sacks to walk 6 patients up from the collapsed area to the medic units for transport.

Five of the people injured were transported to Vanderbilt and one was transported to Summit.

