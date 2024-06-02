6 people, 17 pets escape Murfreesboro house fire unharmed

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family of six and their 17 pets escaped a house fire in Murfreesboro on Painted Pony Drive Sunday morning.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department officials responded to the scene around 6:20 a.m. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze upon arrival.

Firefighters aboard Ladder 2 assisted two family members out of the home, while the other four escaped without the need for assistance.

Officials say that none of the family members or the pets, including dogs, cats, and a guinea pig were harmed in the fire.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is now working with the family following the incident.

MFRD reports that the Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.