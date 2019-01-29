6-year-old catches whopping 58-pound catfish on Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee man helped his daughter reel in a monster catfish on Old Hickory Lake.

Chris Price says he and his 6-year-old daughter, Farrah, went fishing Monday and nabbed a “once in a lifetime” catch – a 58-pound catfish.

Farrah, who’s almost 7, asked to go fishing despite the cold temperatures and high winds, Price said.

“We hadn’t been fishing for 20 minutes and the rod started bending,” Price said.

Price said Farrah spent nearly 15 minutes wrangling the massive fish. He forgot his net and had to use his hands to get it over the side of the boat.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this monster catfish coming out of the water,” he added.

He said he hopes the catch will encourage other parents to enjoy the outdoors with their kids.