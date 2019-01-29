Menu

Watch
News

Actions

6-year-old catches whopping 58-pound catfish on Old Hickory Lake

Posted: 2:10 PM, Jan 29, 2019
Updated: 2019-01-29 20:10:28Z
items.[0].image.alt
6yearoldwithcatfish.jpeg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee man helped his daughter reel in a monster catfish on Old Hickory Lake.

Chris Price says he and his 6-year-old daughter, Farrah, went fishing Monday and nabbed a “once in a lifetime” catch – a 58-pound catfish.

Farrah, who’s almost 7, asked to go fishing despite the cold temperatures and high winds, Price said.

“We hadn’t been fishing for 20 minutes and the rod started bending,” Price said.

Price said Farrah spent nearly 15 minutes wrangling the massive fish. He forgot his net and had to use his hands to get it over the side of the boat.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this monster catfish coming out of the water,” he added.

He said he hopes the catch will encourage other parents to enjoy the outdoors with their kids.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Add NewsChannel 5 to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more