6-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Sumner County

A 6-year-old child died this weekend from what authorities have said was an accidental shooting.

The incident happened Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on Fairfield Road, according to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office. Authorities responded to the address, where emergency personnel transferred the child to a Nashville hospital. He later died from his injuries.

SCSO deputies and detectives investigated and determined that the shooting was accidental.

"This sheriff's office prays and grieves for this family, and asks that you afford them privacy as they deal with this horrible situation," SCSO Chief Deputy Aaron Pickard said. "I also ask you to remember the first responders who did their best for the young man."