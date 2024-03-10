6-year-old helps police investigate after being involved in Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex in Antioch — the Baker Station Apartments.

Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro Police, says the incident was a domestic shooting involving people from Central America. A man who formerly lived in the apartments with a 31-year-old woman came back armed and shot 3 people — 2 women, ages 21 and 31, and a 6-year-old boy.

MNPD says the child is in stable condition and has been giving detectives a lot of their information. The two women who were shot, however, are in critical, life-threatening condition at Vanderbilt.

Shortly after shooting the three people, the man shot himself, according to officials. Police are working to identify him. They don't know when he moved out, only that the 31-year-old woman and the man had an estranged relationship.

No one else was injured — the 21-year-old woman has a 7-month-old child who was not hurt in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you when we have more information.