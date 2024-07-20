$60,000 in grants available for environmental projects around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year's Earth Day festival at Centennial park generated $60,000 to be used for local environmental projects in public spaces across Nashville.

Applications are officially open for these Nashville Earth Day grants, managed by the Centennial Park Conservancy.

These grants fund all kinds of projects, including bees, trees, water, pollinator gardens, sustainability and education.

In the past, the grants have helped fund planting of 240 trees, caring for 160,000 bees, planting or improving 11 community gardens and pollinator habitats, cleaning 15 waterways, 2,300 donated trees, getting rid of invasive plants, and funding education about parks to kids in thousands of classrooms.

This year's Earth Day had record numbers of Nashvillians show up!

The Nashville community showed up in record numbers to celebrate Earth Day at Centennial Park this year,” said Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Programming Justin Branam. “More than 12,000 guests joined us for the event to show their commitment to environmental stewardship and education. We’re grateful for the strong support from the community and our sponsors, and we’re excited to be able to invest $60,000 back into environmental projects across the city.”

You can apply for a grant to support an environmental project at the earth day website.