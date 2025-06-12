60-and-up baseball league in Nashville keeps players young at heart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For players in the Middle Tennessee Adult Baseball Association's 60-and-up division, baseball is more than just a game – it's a way to recapture the joy of youth.

"I love baseball," said Joe Ward.

The league, which started in 2005 for players 40 and older, has evolved over its nearly 20-year history. Today's players may need more ice and longer stretching routines for their eight-game schedule, but their enthusiasm remains unchanged.

Tony Richards, who plays shortstop, brings both skill and humor to the team.

"We are great at stretching triples into singles in this league," Richards said.

Joe Ward, a 67-year-old pitcher, has been playing baseball most of his life.

"Well I played baseball growing up obviously," he said." I started playing adult baseball when I was 31. And now I'm 67."

While the physical demands might be greater now, the camaraderie keeps them coming back.

For Ward, one of the greatest joys is sharing the game with his father, who once coached him as a child.

"Well it means a lot to me," Ward said. "Don't make me cry because I do that sometimes when I think about it because I mean he's out here loving baseball, cheering me on just like he did when I was 10 years old," Ward said.

His father enjoys being part of the action too. In his 90s, he still watches his son play.

"It's great seeing all you guys and watch a little baseball," Ward's father said.

The league offers these players a chance to time travel – back to ballfields and the joy they experienced as boys.

