60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee

Posted at 3:14 PM, Dec 26, 2022
DYER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.

Those rescued included pregnant dogs and many puppies.

ARC team members had to wear respirator masks because ammonia levels from feces in the home were so dangerously high.

The animals will be brought back to the ARC emergency shelter in Gallatin for veterinary care and then eventually will be placed with shelters for adoption.

