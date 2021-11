CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 61-year-old man in Clarksville was rushed the hospital after being shot in the back Sunday evening.

Clarksville police responded to a shots-fired call around 6:54 p.m. at the 400 block of Donna Drive.

Police have still not identified the victim. He was taken to Vanderbilt hospital and is said to be in serious condition.