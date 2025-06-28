63-year-old pedestrian killed in early morning crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 63-year-old Nashville man died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Murfreesboro Pike early Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was hit at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike, according to preliminary investigation findings.

Investigators determined the man was crossing between the intersections of Murfreesboro Pike and Park Drive & Murfreesboro Pike and Spence Lane when an eastbound Ford Escape struck him. Officials noted there are crosswalks available at both intersections.

The driver remained at the scene following the collision and showed no signs of impairment, authorities reported.

The pedestrian was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

