63rd annual Christmas Village kicks off at Nashville Fairgrounds on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas Village kicks off on Friday November 15 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The Fairgrounds are transformed into a shopper's paradise with over 260 merchants, from around the country, selling their products to more than 30,000 enthusiastic shoppers throughout the four-day event.

WHEN:
Friday, November 15, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 16, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 17, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

There will be everything from toys, clothing, jewelry, home decorations, and collectibles. It's all for a good cause, with proceeds going towards speech programs at the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

