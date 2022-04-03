64th Grammy Awards to air from Las Vegas tonight at 7 p.m. CST

Tonight is music's biggest night — it's the 64th annual Grammy Awards. And for the first time in Grammy history, the awards show will take place in Las Vegas.

Trevor Noah is back as the host.

This year, jazz artist and band-leader for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste, leads the nominations with eleven, including album and record of the year.

But it's newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, who has seven nominations, who is expected to win big.

This year's awards come with a little drama, as Kanye West has been barred from performing, but he's got five Grammy nominations and is still allowed to attend the show.

"Not all of the awards he is nominated for will be in the main show, but album of the year certainly is and if he wins that or a different award, he can walk up; he can say heaven knows what," said Jem Aswad, Deputy Music Editor for Variety.

The Foo Fighters were nominated for three Grammys and they were scheduled to perform, but they've canceled all of their performances after the recent death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose death is still under investigation.

The show begins airing at 7 p.m. CST on CBS.