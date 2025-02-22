65-Year-Old charged with statutory rape at Mustard Seed Ranch

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested and charged 65-year-old Dale Burbank for statutory rape by an authority figure.

Police say on Thursday, February 20, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) received a referral from the Department of Children Services (DCS) regarding a juvenile at Mustard Seed Ranch (MSR).

The PCSO Criminal Investigation Division conducted a forensic interview on Friday, February 21, which gave them enough probable cause for a search warrant.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, PCSO searched MSR located on Kuykendall Rd in Putnam County.

His bond was set at $70,000 and has a court date of March 31, 2025.

Sheriff Farris stated, “The Mustard Seed Ranch has been operating in our community since 2006. It is a highly respected Christian based Residential Licensed Child Care Agency, and it has helped many children in our community over the years. This is a bad, hopefully isolated incident, that took place while a child was in a short-term care at this facility. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact PCSO Detective Boyer at (931) 528-8484.”

