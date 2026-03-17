68-year-old man killed in hit and run on Ewing Drive Monday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian was killed Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Ewing Drive at Brick Church Pike in Nashville.
According to police, 68-year-old Clifford Coleman was crossing Ewing Drive in the westbound lane of traffic when he was struck by a pickup truck that left the scene just after 6 p.m.
A witness followed the truck to a home on Vista Lane and reported it to responding officers.
The driver, 66-year-old Beverly Jackson admitted to striking Coleman.
Jackson was issued state citations for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to file a report of an accident. Those charges will now be upgraded following Coleman’s death.
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