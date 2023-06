NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday around 11:45 p.m., At least seven cars were involved in a crash on I-24 East near exit 49.

All cars were reported upright, and crews and medics are on the scene evaluating the extent of the damage.

There are no reported injuries or vehicle transports yet, but the scene is still active.

Portions of the area have been blocked off due to the crash, so traffic may be impacted by the incident.

We will update you as we have more information.