7 people taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a WeGo bus crash on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 7 people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a WeGo bus crash on Thursday.
According to police, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and W Trinity Lane and involved a car and a bus.
We will update as more information comes in.
