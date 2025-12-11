Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7 people taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a WeGo bus crash on Thursday

wego bus.png
WTVF
WeGo downtown bus station
wego bus.png
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 7 people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a WeGo bus crash on Thursday.

According to police, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and W Trinity Lane and involved a car and a bus.

We will update as more information comes in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

