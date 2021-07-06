7 Tennessee properties named to historic places register

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say three fire lookout towers are among seven Tennessee properties recently named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said Friday that the locations were deemed worthy of making the list of important cultural resources in the U.S.

The commission said the Big Hill Fire Lookout Tower in Marion County, the Twinton Fire Lookout Tower in Overton County, and the Chuck Swan Fire Lookout Tower in Union County have been named to the register.

The commission says Tennessee once had 208 lookout towers, but little more than half remain.

The other properties that made the list are the T-201 Aircraft Hangar in Coffee County, the Overton Park Court Apartments in Shelby County, and Beck Knob Cemetery and Price-Evans Foundry in Hamilton County.