NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning, a 7-year-old girl drowned in a pool at 375 Village Green Drive near Nashboro Blvd.

According to the girl's family, she was severely autistic. They last saw her around 4 a.m., and realized she was missing around 6 a.m.

Hermitage precinct officers jumped into the pool to recover her after Air One located her. She was then transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.