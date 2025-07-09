7-year-old patient writes heartfelt song for hospital staff who helped her through difficult times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 7-year-old patient at Monroe Carell Junior Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is showing her appreciation for the medical staff in a creative and touching way.

Charlotte Merryman used a recent music therapy session to write and perform a song dedicated to one of her caregivers.

"This is hard for us, I can't imagine being her age at the time of six," said Charlotte's mom, Shelby Merryman.

The hospital stay has been challenging for the entire family, with Charlotte experiencing anxiety related to her medical treatments.

"Charlotte had a lot of trauma from a lot of medical things that she has gone through, not just here but any hospital that she has been in," Shelby said.

Music therapy has become a bright spot in Charlotte's hospital experience. Working with music therapist Jess Knoble, Charlotte found a way to express herself through song.

"One of my favorite parts about this is that it made me feel seen as a therapy that sometimes goes under looked," Knoble said.

While Charlotte enjoys singing popular songs during her therapy sessions, she recently created something special – a song dedicated to Alexa Jensen, one of the child life specialists who has been supporting her throughout her hospital stay.

"The song, I had no idea that the song was about me," Jensen said.

The heartfelt lyrics included phrases like "Thank you for holding my hand," showing Charlotte's appreciation for Jensen's support during difficult medical procedures.

"It is just truly special when you find a kid that recognizes that in an adult," Shelby said.

Despite facing medical challenges that many adults never experience, Charlotte has shown remarkable resilience and compassion.

"I was very impressed with that," said Knoble. "The way you were thinking about other people even when you're in the hospital."

Charlotte's parents expressed their gratitude for the impact the hospital staff has had on their entire family.

"I think we're just grateful," Shelby said. "We're grateful for the impact that they've had not on her but on us."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.