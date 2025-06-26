Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
70 customers impacted by water main break in Old Hickory Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water Services crews are responding to a water main break in the Old Hickory/Lakewood area this morning.

The 12” water main break is on Stokley Gln and approximately 70 customers are currently affected.

