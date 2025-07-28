70-year-old man found dead in Dickson County, investigation underway

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating after a 70-year-old man was found dead on a property in Dickson County.

The body was discovered in the 900 block of Eno Road, according to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's crime scene unit to process the scene.

The man's body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Dickson County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation into the suspicious death.

