71-Year-Old Manchester Man Charged With Child Rape

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - A 71-year-old Coffee County man has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with a child over the course of several years.

Manchester Police said warrants were filed Monday for the arrest of Jewell Daniel Frame, of Suits Me Lane Manchester, charging him with child rape.

According to police, Frame had unlawful sexual activity with a child when she was 5-years-old. It allegedly continued until 2011 when she was 12.

His bond was set at $500,000. He was set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on January 15.