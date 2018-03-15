72-Year-Old Killed In Gallatin House Fire

GALLATIN, Tenn. - An elderly man has been killed in a fire in Gallatin.
The fire happened late Wednesday night, just before midnight, at a home in the 1100 block of Gibbs Lane. A neighbor called authorities saying the fire was showing at the back of the house.
Fire crews said the fire was heavy in the rear and side of the home when they got there. A large propane tank on the backside of the deck and grill propane tanks were dealt with before crews could enter the home.
Authorities said the fire was knocked down quickly, but a victim was found dead inside the home.
He has been identified as 72-year-old Benny Wilson. He lived at the home by himself. Authorities said his son is a police officer in Gallatin.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.