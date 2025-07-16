72-year-old man arrested for child sexual abuse images, inappropriate contact with minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 72-year-old man was arrested today after investigators discovered he uploaded images of child sexual abuse to his Google Photos account.

Marcus Hogins was identified through a cyber tip from Google and an investigation by Juvenile Sexual Assault detectives.

During an interview on Wednesday, Hogins admitted the account was his and that he had a sexual attraction to children.

In a second ongoing case, Hogins admitted to inappropriately hugging and groping a girl from the age of 10-15 at her church, Antioch Church of Christ, located at 2142 Antioch Pike, where Hogins was also a member.

The victim, who is now 17, reported the abuse to her mother and church staff.

Hogins is charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on $40,000 bond.

Anyone aware of concerning behavior by Hogins is asked to contact the Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

