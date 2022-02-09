Watch
$75M health care training center planned in East Tennessee

Posted at 8:16 AM, Feb 09, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Higher education officials and a health care provider are planning to build a $75 million health training facility in East Tennessee.

Roane State Community College says the Knox Regional Health Science and Simulation Center is a joint project among the school, Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville and Covenant Health.

The Knoxville facility aims to replace Roane State’s current 16,000-square-foot health sciences campus.

The new center will be 130,000 square feet, with at least 11,000 square feet for the simulation center. The center is planned for land near Parkwest Medical Center.

The proposal is contingent on a $67.5 million budget line item by Gov. Bill Lee. Lawmakers still need to approve the budget.

