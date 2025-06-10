77-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash while using crosswalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street at a marked crosswalk on Sunday evening.

The driver, 24-year-old Conner Smith, was operating a Chevrolet Silverado traveling down 3rd Avenue around 7:30 PM when he hit Dobbins, who was subsequently taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Smith was not impaired but failed to yield for Dobbins when she crossing the streets.

No charges have been filed yet, however, this is an ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing story; we will update with new information as soon as we receive it.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.