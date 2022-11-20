8 displaced after HVAC unit causes house fire in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight people are displaced after a house fire caused by a faulty HVAC unit Sunday morning, according to the City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department.

The department arrived around 7:30 a.m. and reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home. Four adults and four children were able to get out of the home safely.

“Our crews did an excellent job of keeping the fire contained,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “Thankfully everyone was able to get out safely, but we want to reiterate how important it is to have working smoke alarms in the home to keep you and your family safe. You also need to check them regularly to make sure they’re in proper working order.”

They determined fire was caused by faulty HVAC unit. Anyone needing assistance in La Vergne with smoke alarms is encouraged to visit fire.lavergnetn.gov.