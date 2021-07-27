8 more Middle Tennessee Whataburger locations announced as restaurant prepares to break ground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Whataburger prepares to break ground on its first new Middle Tennessee location, the Texas burger chain has announced plans for eight additional restaurants in the area.

The journey to bring Whataburger back to Middle Tennessee has been long-awaited since the company closed its Nashville franchises in the 1970s. Over the years there have been several online petitions asking to bring the beloved restaurant to the state.

Whataburger has plans for nine locations in total in the following areas:

Opening fall 2021:



Hermitage: 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard

Opening early 2022:



Gallatin: 1131 Nashville Pike

Opening mid-2022:



Murfreesboro: 1835 Old Fort Parkway

Lebanon: 450 TN-109

Lebanon: 621 S. Cumberland Street

Madison: 1715 Gallatin Pike N.

Smyrna: 400 Sam Ridley Parkway

Opening late 2022:



Mt. Juliet: 11190 Lebanon Road

Nashville: 2606-2608 Lebanon Pike

A groundbreaking ceremony has been planned for August 3 at 9 a.m. to celebrate the return of Whataburger in Middle Tennessee. It will be held at the future site of the Hermitage location.

"We’re proud to welcome Whataburger to the community and celebrate the groundbreaking of their new restaurant, right here in Hermitage,” said Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce President Beth McDaniels. “We look forward to enjoying their delicious food and having them as a new Chamber member and neighbor.”

The restaurant chain says it will bring 200 jobs to the area this year, with a total of 1,300 jobs by the end of next year.