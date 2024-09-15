8-year-old accidentally shoots himself while left unsupervised with two other kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday night, 8-year-old Phillip'e Woodward accidentally shot and killed himself with a loaded shotgun he was playing with in his grandmother's house.

Police say Woodward was left alone with his 10-year-old brother and a 16-year-old family friend when it happened. The 16-year-old was asleep when the gunshot went off, and ran to a neighbor for help. Woodward was taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics, where he died.

Youth Services Detectives are investigating the shooting. Police say it is the third accidental child death from a firearm this year, and remind everyone that free gun locks are available at all Metro Police precincts and the Records Division public counter in Madison.