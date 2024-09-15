8-year-old accidentally shoots himself while left unsupervised with two other kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday night, 8-year-old Phillip'e Woodward accidentally shot and killed himself with a loaded shotgun he was playing with in his grandmother's house.
Police say Woodward was left alone with his 10-year-old brother and a 16-year-old family friend when it happened. The 16-year-old was asleep when the gunshot went off, and ran to a neighbor for help. Woodward was taken to Vanderbilt Pediatrics, where he died.
Youth Services Detectives are investigating the shooting. Police say it is the third accidental child death from a firearm this year, and remind everyone that free gun locks are available at all Metro Police precincts and the Records Division public counter in Madison.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Forrest Sanders recently introduced us to a Nashville hero named Eudora Boxley. She was the first black woman to have a cooking show on TV in Nashville. Her grandson was precious describing Eudora and how she raised him and how proud he and the family were of her impact not only on WLAC but on a city during the turbulent Civil Rights Era. A woman who did extraordinary things at a time when history did not expect her to.
-Amy Watson