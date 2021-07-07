8-year-old boy dies in Goodlettsville shooting

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving an 8-year-old boy.
The incident happened at the home on the 100 block of Elizabeth Court Wednesday afternoon. Brayden Bowling died from the apparent gunshot wound. He was a Madison Creek Elementary School student
MCE Principal Jon Duncan sent the following note to parents about Brayden's death.
Please join me in praying for the Bowling family as they grieve the tragic loss of 8-year-old Brayden. He was full of energy and a friend to so many a MCE. What a blessing it was to see him every morning at breakfast, where I would pretend to steal his food just to see his smile light up the cafeteria. Brayden left his family and our campus far too early. Rest in peace young man. You are already missed.
The child's principal at Madison Creek Elementary sent a note to parents this afternoon confirming the child's death.
