NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 80-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead in the garage of their Murfreesboro home on Thursday.

According to police, they found 68-year-old Thatsaphone Saysourinho in the garage suffering from stab wounds and trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead at the home.

Her husband, Phokam Saysourinho, left the scene prior to police arriving and arrested him during a traffic stop.