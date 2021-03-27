80-year-old Nashville man killed in crash on Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Charlotte Pike Friday evening.

Metro Nashville Police officials say 80-year-old Larry Wirth died in the crash.

According to the police report, Wirth was driving his 2019 Nissan Rogue west on Charlotte Pike when 23-year-old Starr Underwood in a 2011 Hyundai Elantratried to turn left onto the I-40 East entrance ramp and hit the oncoming Rogue.

Wirth was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. His wife, 79-year-old Elizabeth Wirth was the front seat passenger.

She was transported to St. Thomas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Underwood was transported to Centennial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. All involved were wearing seatbelts.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene. The investigation continues into which driver had the right of way prior to the collision.