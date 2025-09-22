80-year-old preacher and grandson become barefoot running team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the past fifteen years, one man's barefoot runs have commanded his west Nashville community's attention. They'd never seen anything quite like it. Now those runs are taking on an even deeper meaning and purpose.

"[People] usually say, 'sir, do you realize you don't have any shoes on?'" said 80-year-old Jerrie Barber. "I look down and say, 'I knew I left something at home!'"

"Well, yeah, it's a little weird," Jerrie continued. "People say, 'how do you run barefoot?' Well, you take off your shoes and you take off your socks and you start going!"

Jerrie runs 15 miles barefoot most weeks, usually in the area of Charlotte Pike. No one could be a bigger fan of Jerrie than Braden Parsons.

"Jerrie Barber's my granddad!" Braden said. "People see him around and see him running without his shoes and might be a little worried about him."

"They're thinking I might be running away from assisted living!" Jerrie said. "I've had more than one person offer to buy me shoes!"

"That's granddaddy," Braden smiled. "He's always doing unique, fun things. He does what he loves. It makes him feel like a child, and I love that about him."

"Red hat. Red pants. There goes that weird preacher who runs barefoot when it's 50 degrees or above!" Jerrie said, describing himself.

Jerrie's preached at many churches since he was 16 and still does guest speaking.

"It is rewarding to see people without hope learn to have hope again and learn to relate to people and God," he said.

Braden said his granddad's barefoot running's just another way of doing his ministry.

"It's definitely a conversation starter," Braden said. "It's a great way to share the gospel and let people know God loves them. That's just how he is in the best way possible."

On Saturday morning, the barefoot running was used for good again.

"Are you going to do this barefooted?" a man asked Jerrie.

"Yessir!" Jerrie answered.

"You're my hero!"

"Hey Connor! You ready to go?" Jerrie asked a little boy on a scooter.

It was Jerrie's great-grandson, Connor.

Connor was born with scoliosis and went through surgery when he was very young. During that time, Connor's family stayed for three months at a Ronald McDonald House in Dallas.

"Give me 5!" Jerrie told Connor. "Wooow!"

Jerrie wanted to join other families in running the Hustle for the House 5K benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.

"I've got 15 of my family here!" Jerrie said.

Would anyone else actually run this barefoot?

"I haven't had very many converts," Jerrie laughed. "Kinda like my preaching. You keep preaching, you keep preaching, you don't get very many responses, but the ones I get are good."

Braden joined Jerrie, both barefoot. Braden had been training for this, and he was ready.

"I was touched!" Jerrie said.

"I thought it'd be really special to run with him, then I thought it'd be even more special to do it in his style," Braden said. "I feel it's special knowing there will be a day I won't be able to run with my granddad and be by his side, but there's a lifetime knowing that I did have this experience."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.