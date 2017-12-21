81-Year-Old Attacked; Suspect Sought

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 37°
Police in Clarksville have been searching for a man who attacked an 81-year-old woman and stole her wallet. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on December 16 in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Madison Street.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville have been searching for a man who attacked an 81-year-old woman and stole her wallet.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on December 16 in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Madison Street.
Officials said surveillance video captured the man attacking the woman as she got out of her vehicle.
He grabbed her from behind, forced her wallet from her, and ran away. It was possible, according to police, that he left the scene in a red Ford.
The stolen bank card was used about a half hour after the crime at a gas station in the 1900 block of Madison Street.
The suspect was described as standing around 5’8’’ tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark blue jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information has been asked to call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.