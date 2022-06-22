GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2021, fireworks destroyed a family home of more than 40 years.

84-year-old Robert Alexander said that one year ago, his family woke up to flames engulfing the entire house.

Alexander said he cried when he came home to find his house on fire. Thankfully, his family made it out alive.

The house was a complete loss.

But now, his sorrow has turned into tears of joy as he’s moved into a brand new home, thanks to some much-needed help.

"My favorite part is my kitchen and my bedroom," Alexander said.

He said he knew this day would soon come, but it was a long time in the making.

It was just days before the Fourth of July last year when he got the news that his home of more than 40 years went up in flames.

"I left work and come home and after I got around that corner I just cried," Alexander said.

He said that kids playing with fireworks threw one at his home.

He had insurance, but it wasn't enough.

Alexander and his late wife bought their Gallatin home more than 40 years ago for under $22,000.

The cost to rebuild was more than 10 times that price.

"It was devastating. It was very heartbreaking when I first laid eyes on it," said Bobby Hayes.

Hayes, a contractor, said he had a busy schedule but he couldn't say no.

"I got a feeling I'm gonna get over there and it's going be some little old man that has lost everything. And that's exactly what happened. It was Mr. Alexander had lost everything," said Hayes.

Hayes worked with Alexander's budget to help build him a new home.

A GoFundMe account and church donations helped cover the costs.

He said he is just happy to finally be home.